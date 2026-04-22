Small Businesses Stop Chasing Amazon on Delivery Speed

Highlights
While faster delivery defines competition between big retailers, small and mid-sized businesses struggle to keep up due to high last-mile delivery costs and limited resources.
Customers expect rapid delivery but are often unwilling to pay extra for it, creating financial pressure — especially for SMBs that lack scale to absorb costs.
Instead of chasing speed, smaller businesses can focus on efficiency, transparency (like tracking), and strong value propositions to balance cost and customer satisfaction.
The old adage holds: Shoppers “want what they want, when they want it.” In retail, that “when” has always meant now.