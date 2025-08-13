Amazon Begins Adding Perishable Groceries to Same-Day Delivery in US

Amazon has begun adding perishable groceries to its Same-Day Delivery service in the United States.

The company now offers this service in more than 1,000 cities and towns and plans to expand it to more than 2,300 by the end of the year and to additional communities in 2026, it said in a Wednesday (Aug. 13) press release.

The service offers thousands of fresh grocery items, including produce, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods and frozen food, alongside the products already available for same-day delivery on Amazon.com, according to the release.

It is available to Prime members for free on orders over $25 and for $2.99 on orders below that minimum. It’s available to non-members for $12.99, regardless of order size, per the release.

The same-day perishable grocery delivery is supported by Amazon’s specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network, quality checks performed upon arrival and before leaving for delivery, and insulated bags for temperature-sensitive products, the release said.

“When Amazon began to add perishable groceries like bananas, milk, eggs and bread to its Same-Day Delivery service in regions like Phoenix, Orlando and Kansas City, customers embraced the convenience,” the release said. “Strawberries, Honeycrisp apples, limes and avocados now rank among the top 10 items in Same-Day Delivery carts.”

Amazon said in June that it planned to expand its next-day and same-day delivery service to more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural communities by the end of the year.

The company said this service makes it easier for customers in these communities to quickly stock up on everyday essentials like paper towels, diapers and dog food.

It also said that as of June, the number of items delivered the same or next day in the U.S. rose more than 30% compared to the same period in 2024.

Amazon said in February that it delivered more than 9 billion items via next-day or same-day delivery in 2024.

The company added that Prime members took advantage of faster delivery speeds, with U.S. subscribers placing an average of nearly 100 orders in 2024.

It also expanded the number of same-day delivery sites by more than 60% in 2024.