Amazon plans to expand its same-and-next-day delivery service to tens of millions of American consumers.

The expansion, targeting more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural communities, is slated to happen by the year’s end, the eCommerce giant announced Tuesday (June 24).

“This expansion goes beyond speed — it’s about transforming daily life for rural customers, who typically live farther from brick-and-mortar retailers, have fewer product and brand choices, and face limited delivery options when shopping online,” Amazon said in a news release. “By investing in rural communities, Amazon’s speedy delivery will save customers time and money regardless of where they live.”

The release noted that — after hitting speed records for delivery last year — the company is working on even faster deliveries for 2025. So far this year, the number of items delivered the same or next day in the U.S. rose more 30% compared to the same period in 2024.

The expansion also offers customers the chance to shop Amazon’s “everyday essentials” such as groceries and household goods.

“These items are speed-critical, and when customers need them, they often want them delivered as soon as possible,” Amazon said. “No one wants to wait two days to receive paper towels, diapers, or dog food when they’ve run out.”

To that end, the company has begun offering a large selection of everyday essentials for same-day delivery, making it easier for customers in small towns and rural communities to quickly stock up on groceries and household goods without visiting physical stores.

In other Amazon delivery news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this month about the company’s efforts in the drone delivery space.

“After a brief pause to upgrade its drone fleet’s software — a move prompted by an altitude sensor issue in dusty environments — Amazon’s Prime Air resumed operations in Texas and Arizona this spring,” that report said. “The company’s ambitions are sky-high: it aims to deliver 500 million packages annually by drone by decade’s end, a target that would have seemed fanciful just a few years ago.”

As that report added, the company’s newest MK30 drone model is quieter, weather-resistant and designed to alleviate community worries about noise. Amazon is also looking into international expansion, with regulatory milestones paving the way for wider adoption.