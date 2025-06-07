Drones Take Flight — From Prime Air to Poolside Prosecco

If you thought the future of eCommerce delivery was all about electric vans and AI-powered routing, think again. The sky — quite literally — is the new frontier for last-mile logistics. Drones, once the stuff of sci-fi and military operations, are now delivering everything from chicken sandwiches to prescription drugs, and the global market is soaring. For senior executives across banking and FinTech, this isn’t just a tech curiosity; it’s a glimpse into the next wave of commerce, logistics and customer experience.