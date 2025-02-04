Amazon Reports 9 Billion Next-Day or Same-Day Deliveries for 2024

Amazon says it achieved its fastest delivery speeds ever for its Prime members last year.

The eCommerce giant announced Tuesday (Feb. 4) that it delivered more than 9 billion items via same-day or next-day delivery in 2024.

“And it’s not just time that customers are saving, Prime members worldwide also saved nearly $95 billion on fast, free delivery,” Amazon said on its blog. “In the U.S., that means Prime members saved on average over $500 on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee.”

Last year also saw Amazon expand the number of its same-day delivery sites by more than 60%, so that the company now serves more than 140 metro areas. Prime members, the company said, took advantage of faster delivery speeds, with U.S. subscribers placing an average of nearly 100 orders in 2024, or nearly two orders per week.

The announcement also notes the growth of the Prime program over the last 20 years. In 2005, it was a $79 per year membership that gave users two-day delivery on items, primarily books, CDs and DVDs. Since then, the program has expanded along with Amazon, giving users access to things like free streaming movies and TV shows as well as savings on gas and Amazon’s healthcare service.

As PYMNTS wrote last month, the company continues to expand its offerings, such as the connected car ventures it promoted at the recent CES show in Las Vegas.

Arias Websterberry, CEO of WebsterBerry Marketing, told PYMNTS that the company was harnessing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to make software-defined vehicles into smarter and more intuitive systems.

“This isn’t just about improving EV charging, it’s about creating a seamless ecosystem to integrate into every aspect of the user journey,” said Westerberry. “This is a strategic move that puts Amazon at the forefront of innovation when it comes to EVs, while it’s also redefining the customer experience.”

And on the aforementioned healthcare front, Amazon continues to expand its health offerings such as virtual care and chronic condition management.

“By integrating these services into its larger ecosystem, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its Health Benefits Connector, Amazon seeks to redefine healthcare access and challenge Walmart’s established position in the industry,” PYMNTS wrote recently.