Amazon and Walmart Make Same-Day Grocery Delivery Retail’s New Battleground

Highlights
Brands can’t just earn loyalty; they must re-earn it with every transaction.
Whether it’s physical or digital infrastructure, the goal is the same: make speed, flexibility and resilience the default state.
Convenience remains the king of the retail hill, with Amazon and Walmart both aggressively expanding last-mile fulfillment capabilities.
Amazon and Walmart occupy overlapping territory in retail but dominate in very different ways, largely because they’ve built their empires around different strategic identities.