SEC’s New 30-Day Reporting Rule Puts Vendors in Cybersecurity Crosshairs

Highlights
The SEC’s updated Regulation S-P treats cyber breaches as inevitable and extends enterprise response accountability to third-party vendors, cloud providers and contractors.
Firms must respond faster to incidents, including notifying affected customers within 30 days, making rapid decision-making a regulatory expectation.
Small and mid-market firms face the toughest adjustment due to limited compliance resources and heavy reliance on outsourced technology providers.
The public narrative around third-party cyber risk has traditionally focused on downstream fallout.