AI Models and Tools: OpenAI Enables Creation of Shopify AI Assistants

Highlights
OpenAI launched a tool for creating AI shopping assistants in Shopify that can do product searches, add items to carts and generate checkout links.
Google introduced Gemini Robotics On-Device, an AI model that runs directly on robots without the need for an internet connection.
Amazon unveiled DeepFleet, an AI model that acts as a traffic controller for warehouse robots, improving travel efficiency by 10%.
