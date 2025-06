Humanoid robots could reportedly begin helping assemble Nvidia artificial intelligence servers at a factory in Houston by the first quarter of 2026.

That is the goal of Nvidia and Foxconn, Reuters reported Friday (June 20), citing unnamed sources. The companies are expected to finalize the deployment within months.

It is not clear what type of humanoid robots would be used, how many would be put to work in the factory or what they would be doing, according to the release. Foxconn has been training them to move objects and do assembly work, it added.

The project would mark the first time Nvidia products were made with the participation of humanoid robots, and the first time Foxconn used such robots on one of its artificial intelligence (AI) server production lines, according to the report.

Nvidia already supplies a platform that helps manufacturers build humanoid robots, and the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, said in March that he expects such robots to be widely used in manufacturing facilities within five years, per the report.

It was reported in December that Nvidia was turning to robotics amid rising competition in the AI chip space and was jockeying to become the top platform in an anticipated robotics boom.

“The ChatGPT moment for physical AI and robotics is around the corner,” Deepu Talla, Nvidia’s vice president of robotics, said at the time.

Humanoid robots, with their human-like form and potential for complex movements, could revolutionize the manufacturing, warehousing and customer service sectors, PYMNTS reported in July. They may be able to perform tasks that are challenging for traditional robots, such as navigating cluttered environments or manipulating objects with human-like dexterity.

Huang said in July: “The next wave of AI is robotics, and one of the most exciting developments is humanoid robots. We’re advancing the entire Nvidia robotics stack, opening access for worldwide humanoid developers and companies to use the platforms, acceleration libraries and AI models best suited for their needs.”

Nvidia said in April that it partnered with Foxconn to build a manufacturing plant in Houston as part of its plan to build AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time.

The company said it expected mass production to begin in the next 12 to 15 months.