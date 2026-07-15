BNY Sees Blockchain’s Future Inside the Banking System

Highlights
BNY is positioning itself as the institutional bridge between traditional finance and blockchain, connecting custody, payments, liquidity and tokenized assets.
Its expanded Circle partnership combines USDC custody, minting, redemption and reserve management within a familiar bank-controlled operating model.
Digital assets are not yet a material earnings driver, but BNY’s scale and client relationships could make it indispensable as financial markets move toward always-on, hybrid infrastructure.
Bank of New York Mellon’s (BNY) record second-quarter results announced Wednesday (July 15) were built on some of the oldest activities in finance: safeguarding assets, processing transactions, managing collateral and earning interest on client balances.