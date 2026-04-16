BNY’s AI Strategy Signals a New Era of Platform Banking

Financial services are evolving into unified, AI-driven platforms that integrate data and workflows.

AI is now central to BNY’s operations and is boosting productivity, accelerating processes and improving margins.

BNY is moving beyond traditional services to become an integrated operating partner within client workflows.

Banks are increasingly chasing a new kind of relationship with their enterprise clients.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

As BNY stressed to investors during its Thursday (April 16) first quarter 2026 earnings call, instead of simply providing custody, payments or treasury services, BNY is now positioning itself as an operating partner embedded in client workflows.

“Clients are increasingly recognizing the value of holistic solutions that support the full life cycle of their activity,” said Robin Vince, BNY’s CEO.

“The portfolio of BNY’s businesses is unique, but it is how we are embracing new ways of working, our adoption and integration of new technologies and our strong culture that is enabling us to create truly differentiated solutions for our clients,” Vince added.

The company reported record first quarter financial results characterized by significant growth across major business lines. Revenue reached a record $5.41 billion, a 13% increase year-over-year, beating consensus estimates, while assets under custody and administration rose to $59.4 trillion, with assets under management reaching $2.1 trillion.

BNY’s expenses grew 5%, producing more than 800 basis points of positive operating leverage. The company’s share price reached a 52-week high during intraday trading on the strength of its results.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

But behind the stock’s positive momentum is a growing paradigm shift in the financial services sector. Rather than interacting with a bank through discrete transactions, clients are increasingly looking to engage through integrated systems that continuously optimize processes.

And it’s already spurring a structural shift in how banks compete.

More here: Earnings Show Banks Turning Transaction Banking Into a Platform Business

Redefining Banking’s Competitive Moat

Historically, competitive advantage in financial services has been defined by scale, balance sheet strength and regulatory expertise. These factors remain important, but they are no longer sufficient. The emerging moat is one that is increasingly tied to data, workflow integration and the ability to embed intelligence into core processes.

Approximately half of BNY’s employees are now daily users of AI, and more than 50% are actively building AI agents embedded in their workflows. The company reports around 220 enterprise AI solutions in production and roughly 140 “digital employees” already deployed across the business.

The clearest evidence of this shift appears in operational metrics that are rarely emphasized in traditional earnings narratives. AI-assisted processes are accelerating onboarding times by more than 20%, improving resolution speeds in compliance workflows by over 30%, and handling a growing share of transaction inquiries with dramatically faster turnaround.

Even more striking is the impact on knowledge work. Roughly 40% of code is now authored by AI, contributing to a double-digit increase in software release velocity. Account planning—once a labor-intensive, relationship-driven activity—is now partially automated, with about half of plans drafted using AI and completed 60% faster.

The key insight is that AI is no longer being justified as a future efficiency driver. It is already functioning as a present-day margin engine. Productivity improvements are visible in BNY’s revenue per employee, which has climbed steadily in recent years, and in faster execution across critical workflows such as onboarding, compliance, and client servicing.

These improvements address a long-standing friction in financial services: the latency embedded in operational processes.

“There are things we can do in an AI-enabled world that did not make sense before … With AI creating an abundance of capacity, we can start doing things that previously sat below the line,” BNY leadership told investors.

See also: Banks Bet Big on Tokenized Deposits to Power Real-Time Treasury

The Platform Model Comes into Focus

Underlying these developments is a broader shift toward a platform-based operating model. The firm’s AI platform, designed to integrate multiple foundational models from providers such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, serves as a unifying layer across the enterprise.

The Time to Cash™ report from PYMNTS Intelligence found that 83.3% of surveyed chief financial officers are planning to use at least one AI tool to help with cash flow cycle improvements. The most advanced—those using agentic AI, capable of autonomous decision-making—have automated up to 95% their accounts receivable processes, compared to just 38% among firms without AI integration.

“The reality is that the world is moving way faster than most companies can keep up pace with,” Wendy Tapia, head of product, receivables at FIS, told PYMNTS in an interview posted Sept. 10. “Because of legacy systems, there are still a lot of organizations that are stuck in heavily manual processes, very fragmented systems. Without realizing it, they are limiting their agility and ability to scale.”

“When you have a unified cash view, now you have alignment with your procurement team, with the operations team, with treasury,” Tapia added. “Everyone is looking at the same cash reference. And when you have that level of clarity, your CFO can confidently start funding growth initiatives, whether that’s R&D, acquisitions, expansion.”