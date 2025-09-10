FIS Exec Says CFOs Stuck in Cash-Flow Time Warp

Highlights
Despite rapid global business acceleration, many finance organizations remain stuck in manual, fragmented processes that waste time, limit scalability and delay decision-making.
Intelligent automation shifts CFOs from reactive to proactive decision-making with near-real-time visibility into receivables and cash forecasting, enabling efficiency, predictive insights and measurable outcomes.
Effective automation requires process mapping, seamless integration with existing systems, stakeholder buy-in and clean, consistent data, without which even advanced AI cannot deliver ROI.
