Nvidia and Partners to Produce AI Supercomputers in US

Nvidia said Monday (April 14) that its artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers will be built in the U.S. for the first time, starting in the next 12 to 15 months.

The company is working with manufacturing partners to build two manufacturing plants in Texas — one in Houston with Foxconn and one in Dallas with Wistron — and expects to begin mass production within that timeframe, Nvidia said in a Monday press release.

“Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency,” Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in the release.

Nvidia Blackwell chips are now being produced at the plants of another manufacturing partner, TSMC, in Phoenix, Arizona, according to the release.

Those plants and the new supercomputer facilities will add up to a million square feet of manufacturing space, the release said.

Nvidia also partners with Amkor and SPIL for packing and testing operations in Arizona, per the release.

Within the next four years, Nvidia plans to produce up to $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the U.S. through its partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL, according to the release.

“Manufacturing Nvidia AI chips and supercomputers for American AI factories is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades,” the release said.

Huang said in March that Nvidia will procure “several hundred billion” dollars’ worth of chips and other electronics manufactured in the U.S. over the next four years.

The chip designer will source these products from suppliers like TSMC and Foxconn, which can manufacture its latest systems in the U.S.

By doing so, Nvidia will avoid tariffs and improve the resiliency of its supply chain, Huang said at the time.

Asked during a Monday press conference about the Nvidia announcement, President Donald Trump attributed to the company’s move to tariffs.

“I knew it was going to happen, but not to the extent that it happened. It’s big,” Trump said in a video of the press conference posted on X by the White House’s Rapid Response 47 account. “And the reason they did it is because of the election on Nov. 5 and because of a thing called tariffs.”