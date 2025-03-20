Nvidia to Buy ‘Several Hundred Billion’ Dollars’ Worth of US-Made Electronics

Nvidia will procure “several hundred billion” dollars’ worth of chips and other electronics manufactured in the U.S. over the next four years, CEO Jensen Huang said.

The chip designer will source these products from suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn, which can manufacture its latest systems in the U.S., Huang told the Financial Times (FT) in a report posted Thursday (March 20).

By doing so, Nvidia will avoid tariffs and will improve the resiliency of its supply chain, according to the report.

Nvidia has been highly dependent on TSMC’s manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, which are subject to the risks of threats from China, earthquakes and potential U.S. tariffs, the report said.

Huang also said that the Trump administration’s policies will give a boost to Nvidia’s efforts to build data centers, which require vast amounts of energy, per the report.

“Having the support of an administration who cares about the success of this industry and not allowing energy to be an obstacle is a phenomenal result for AI in the U.S.,” Huang told the FT.

Huang’s remarks follow announcements from some other tech companies that are increasing their investment in the U.S.

Apple said in February that it plans to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. in the next four years. The company’s plan includes hiring 20,000 workers and opening a manufacturing facility in Houston to make servers to support its artificial intelligence (AI) system, Apple Intelligence.

The company also said it plans to keep expanding data center capacity in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada, while opening the “Apple Manufacturing Academy” in Detroit to help companies pivot to advanced manufacturing.

TSMC said March 4 that plans to expand its investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. by an additional $100 billion, bringing its total investment in the country to $165 billion. TSMC already has an ongoing $65 billion investment in its operations in Phoenix.

The company’s latest investment plans include three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities and a major research and design (R&D) team center. The investment is expected to support 40,000 construction jobs over the next four years and create tens of thousands of tech jobs.

