AI Just Got Its First 24/7 TV Channel
Fairground AI Creator TV is a channel that runs entirely artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video 24 hours a day, seven days a week, interrupted only by AI-generated commercials. That makes it the first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel built exclusively from AI content, Fairground Entertainment said in a July 30 announcement. The channel launched this month on The Roku Channel’s live guide, one of more than five connected TV and FAST platforms carrying it, according to Variety. Fairground Entertainment has raised $4 million led by Viant Technology and is run by Colin Petrie-Norris, the former CEO of Xumo, one of the original FAST platforms, who left that role to move into synthetic media.