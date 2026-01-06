Commerce Finds Its Voice
Voice will finally pull agentic commerce onto the mobile phone by turning complex, desktop-only “go do this for me” prompts into natural, spoken conversations that consumers can have anywhere. The platforms that win in 2026 will be those that embed capable voice agents deeply into devices, apps, and operating systems, not just those that bolt AI onto legacy assistants.
