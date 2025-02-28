Amazon’s Alexa+ Reflects PYMNTS’ 2023 Insights on the Future of Voice Technology

With Alexa receiving a refresh on Wednesday (Feb. 26), it was interesting to revisit research published by PYMNTS in April 2023.

A PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Consumers Want to Live in the Voice Economy,” published nearly two years ago, predicted the growing impact of voice technology on consumer behavior, highlighting its potential to transform daily tasks and emergencies. This foresight aligns closely with Amazon’s unveiling of Alexa+, a new version of its voice assistant enhanced with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). The update, designed to make Alexa smarter and more responsive, allows for more advanced capabilities such as ordering groceries, booking services and sending messages.

Alexa+ Brings AI to Voice Tech

Powered by Amazon’s Nova models and other AI technologies, Alexa+ promises to take the voice assistant experience to new heights, reflecting the research’s expectation that voice technology would evolve into a more integrated, efficient tool for consumers. As PYMNTS data indicated, consumers are seeking technology that can handle more complex tasks, and Alexa+ delivers on this vision, revolutionizing how consumers interact with voice assistants.

Prime members will have free access to Alexa+, while others will pay a $19.99 monthly fee.

One of the key features of Alexa+ is its ability to remember past interactions and use them to provide more personalized responses. It can also search video libraries, read documents, and complete various other tasks.

Though there have been some delays in its development, Alexa+ is expected to roll out soon, offering users more advanced AI features through their existing Alexa devices.

Aligning With PYMNTS Research

This upgrade from Amazon aligns closely with trends identified in our research from April 2023, based on a survey of 2,939 U.S. consumers. It revealed that while smart and mobile devices remain central to modern consumer technology, voice technology is emerging as the next step.

Despite the proliferation of touchscreen interfaces, voice-controlled devices offer unparalleled convenience, especially in hands-free situations, such as when driving or multitasking.

“The next frontier is approaching, however, and nearly two-thirds of Americans have already used this up-and-coming technology in the past year,” the report said. “This advancement, of course, is voice technology.

“Consumers want to make everyday routines smart, simple and more connected, and hands-free voice technologies can fit the bill. Consumers can already use voice technology to find information, identify themselves via voice assistant, or find and book airline tickets, among other possibilities.”

Growing Appeal of Voice Tech

According to the report, nearly two-thirds of Americans used voice technology in the past year. The main drivers of voice adoption are speed and convenience. Many consumers find it faster and easier to use voice commands than to type or tap on screens.

In fact, nearly half of users view voice technology especially useful in emergencies, where quick action is crucial. These findings suggest voice technology has broad potential to streamline and improve daily routines.

Additionally, the report showed 60% of people believe voice assistants will eventually become as capable and reliable as humans within the next five years. While enthusiasm is growing, trust remains a major barrier. Only a small percentage of consumers believe voice assistants have the same capabilities as humans, and many are still hesitant to trust them with complex tasks.

Despite these challenges, the potential for voice technology is immense, the report says. Consumers are open to using voice assistants for a variety of tasks, but they remain wary of trusting them with sensitive information or more complicated activities. As voice technology improves and becomes more dependable, it’s expected more consumers will gradually increase their usage.

One of the key takeaways from the report was the willingness of certain demographics to pay for a more reliable, smart voice assistant. Younger individuals, particularly millennials, and higher-income consumers are more likely to invest in premium voice services, while older generations and lower-income groups tend to be more reluctant to make the leap.