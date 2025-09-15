UK Says Not Enough Stability in Stablecoins for Hands-Off Regulation

Highlights
The BOE has suggested caps on stablecoin holdings to prevent large-scale migration from bank deposits that could destabilize the financial system.
Pitched as a safeguard against systemic risks, the plan has drawn sharp backlash from industry voices who call it unworkable.
Implementing caps would require complex monitoring across wallets and exchanges, raising privacy and cost concerns.
Any kind of debate around the crypto space’s encroachment into traditional finance has been traditionally dominated by a tug-of-war between stability and growth.