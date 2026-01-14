Citi Q4 Shows Banking’s Future Is Embedded, Not Episodic

Highlights
Citi’s 2025 earnings highlighted a strategic shift toward transaction banking, like payments, liquidity, custody and cross-border settlement, which delivered growth alongside headline gains in M&A advisory.
Investments in technology, automation and AI have transformed transaction banking from a balance sheet-heavy utility into a scalable, higher-margin services platform with improving economics.
Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions performance reflects a broader industry trend where embedded, cross-border financial infrastructure is becoming more valuable amid supply chain reconfiguration, regulatory complexity and demand for real-time liquidity management.
While investment banking and wealth management traditionally take the financial services spotlight, the infrastructure layer of global finance is becoming increasingly central to banks’ growth strategies.