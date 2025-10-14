Tokenization and Treasury Innovation Shaped Citi’s Record Third Quarter

Highlights
Citi’s Q3 2025 revenue surged 9% to $22.1 billion, with every core business hitting record highs.
CEO Jane Fraser said AI, digital assets and tech investments are transforming Citi into a faster, smarter, more competitive bank.
Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) segment has become central to this shift, integrating blockchain, tokenization and programmable money for real-time, cross-border liquidity and payments.
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser’s multiyear effort to rebuild the once-sprawling bank into a leaner, technology-driven institution is beginning to deliver results.
