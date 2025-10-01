SEC No-Action Letter Gives Traditional Banks Nudge Toward Crypto Custody

Highlights
The SEC’s recent no-action letter signals a willingness to allow state-chartered trust companies to serve as custodians for cryptocurrency assets, lowering regulatory barriers.
While not legally binding or rewriting rules, the guidance reduces uncertainty for advisers and funds, potentially accelerating competition among specialized crypto custodians and banks.
As institutional investors seek auditable and cost-efficient custody amid evolving crypto markets, traditional banks face growing pressure to compete with faster, cheaper crypto-native services.
The battle lines for cryptocurrency’s future won’t be drawn over hype and speculation, or even technological innovation.