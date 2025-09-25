Credit Unions Bet on Stablecoins to Keep Members … and Liquidity

Highlights
Stablecoins are moving from novelty to necessity, with credit unions positioned to leverage community trust while offering faster, cheaper and more flexible services in payments, remittances and lending.
Early adopters, like St. Cloud Financial Credit Union with its planned “Cloud Dollar,” are showing how stablecoins can be embedded into compliance-driven, secure and interoperable banking infrastructure.
While integration challenges remain a key hurdle, by treating digital assets as regular deposits, collateral and payment rails, smaller lenders can work to prevent deposit flight and disintermediation.
