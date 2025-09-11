Community Banks Must Reimagine Business Model Amid Stablecoin Threat

Highlights
FinTech challengers disrupted banks through product innovation and user experience, but stablecoins represent a deeper threat by effectively mimicking deposits.
The OCC has legitimized crypto-bank crossovers, granting blockchain-based platforms many privileges of regulated banks.
As stablecoins move mainstream, community banks’ traditional advantages in local service are harder to defend.
FinTech challengers and challenger banks are called such because it encompasses what they represent: a challenge to the offerings of the traditional banking sector, particularly smaller and regional lenders and credit unions (CUs).