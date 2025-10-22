The Digital Asset Dictionary: Tokenized Deposits for Payments and Treasury

Highlights
Tokenized deposits are blockchain versions of real bank deposits. They are fully regulated, on-balance sheet and potentially safer than stablecoins.
BNY, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan and others are racing to use them for instant, 24/7 payments and cross-border transfers, reclaiming ground from FinTechs and crypto challengers.
They move fast, automate settlements and plug straight into digital systems, giving treasuries and global trade the digital cash they’ve been waiting for.
Forget stablecoins. In the alphabet soup of digital assets, another term that has begun surfacing is tokenized deposits.