Stablecoins Aren’t Created Equal: Mapping the Issuer Marketplace for CFOs

Highlights
Stablecoins now top $300 billion, powering a $4 trillion crypto market, but Ethena’s USDe crash to $0.65 shows not all “stable” coins live up to the name.
Fiat-backed tokens position themselves as digital cash, while synthetic and algorithmic designs behave more like leveraged bets, vulnerable to market swings.
Stability isn’t a label, it’s design, disclosure and depth. For real liquidity and reliability, finance teams need to do their homework.
Both the stablecoin market and the crypto market have been on a recent tear. And if proponents of the digital asset landscape are to be believed, both markets are only set to grow.