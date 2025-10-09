CFOs Get Crypto Compliance Blueprint From Treasury Comments on Stablecoin Risks

Highlights
Stablecoins have become a major, enduring part of the crypto ecosystem, now legally recognized under the U.S. GENIUS Act, with market value surpassing $300 billion (up 42% this year) and new institutional investment.
The U.S. Treasury’s RFC seeks input on detecting illicit crypto activity, emphasizing four technologies — APIs, AI, digital identity verification, and blockchain monitoring — to enhance oversight while aligning regulation with current technical capabilities.
Industry responses advocate for standardized, data-driven compliance through shared APIs, AI safe harbors, and privacy-preserving cryptography, signaling a future of continuous, auditable and privacy-aware regulation for digital assets.
Stablecoins aren’t going anywhere, at least not any time soon.