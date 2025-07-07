Understanding Fraud Patterns Key to Trust in Crypto’s Growth Narrative

Highlights
Crypto scams have evolved from early amateur phishing and exchange collapses, growing into a multibillion-dollar global ecosystem of fraud.
Government actions, including Justice Department lawsuits and the Secret Service’s global crypto asset seizures, highlight the scale and sophistication of crypto fraud.
For businesses, the crypto scam saga underscores the need for strong governance, consumer protection, employee training and an understanding of the psychological drivers of fraud.
When bitcoin first appeared in 2009, it was heralded as a decentralized, peer-to-peer alternative to traditional finance.