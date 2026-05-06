Why OpenAI, Amazon and Apple Want to Be the Smartphone in Your Pocket
On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs stood on stage at Macworld and introduced three products. An iPod with a bigger screen and touch controls, a mobile phone, and something he described as a breakthrough internet communications device. He repeated the list three times so that all three product announcements could sink in.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.