MDEnvoy Channels Jerry Maguire With Agents and AI for Doctors

Watch more: Need to Know With MDEnvoy’s Dr. Michael Suk

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Doctors spend years mastering medicine. Nobody teaches them how to negotiate a contract.

That gap is where MDEnvoy is making its case. The company is the first to combine artificial intelligence-powered analysis with dedicated human advocates to represent physicians across every major career decision, from their first job offer to long-term financial planning and everything in between.

The firm’s core argument is straightforward. Without someone in their corner, doctors are left to navigate contracts, compensation and career choices alone, often against institutions with more experience doing exactly that.

“We found that physicians are one of the very few professions… that doesn’t really have anybody representing them,” Dr. Michael Suk, CEO of MDEnvoy, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster.

What doctors need, in the immortal words of Jerry Maguire, is someone to show them the money. And then some.

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A Market Defined by Moving Parts

Healthcare employment is complicated. Doctors don’t just negotiate with one employer. They’re navigating large health systems, independent practices and payment structures that shift constantly, often making it hard to know what a fair deal actually looks like.

Suk offered several examples. Compensation benchmarks are built from limited survey data that gets averaged across physicians at very different points in their careers, he said. That kind of broad-brush comparison can leave individual doctors significantly underpaid.

Contracts go beyond salary. Call schedules, administrative duties, productivity targets and performance expectations all affect how much a doctor earns and whether the job is sustainable long term. These details are often buried in the fine print, surfacing only after a physician has already accepted a role.

Webster also raised the factors doctors weigh that don’t show up in any offer letter, including research opportunities, work-life balance and the shape of a career over decades.

MDEnvoy’s service goes beyond contract negotiation. The firm acts as a quarterback for a doctor’s professional life, connecting physicians to vetted partners in wealth management, legal advisory and career planning, replacing the informal networks that most doctors cobble together on their own.

Borrowing From Sports, Adapting to Medicine

The Jerry Maguire reference is intentional. MDEnvoy’s structure was shaped in part by Suk’s real-world collaboration with sports agent Leigh Steinberg, whose client list inspired the film and whose approach to athlete representation informed MDEnvoy’s design. The parallel is hard to miss, as both physicians and athletes leave structured training programs and step directly into high-stakes financial negotiations, usually without anyone advocating for them.

“I’ve never seen a professional athlete go to an owner and say, ‘I’d like a little extra money, please,’” Suk said, or who just go it alone with all the people on the other side of the negotiating table.

“But if you flip that analogy around, that’s what doctors do all the time,” often to their own detriment, he added.

The analogy extends to how MDEnvoy thinks about a physician’s career, less as a series of separate job decisions and more as a long-term portfolio that needs active management. That framing applies whether the doctor is a first-year resident or a seasoned specialist.

That continuity is central to the pitch. A doctor can hire MDEnvoy for a single contract review or sign up for ongoing representation. Suk positioned the latter as the real goal: a relationship that grows with the physician rather than ending when one deal closes.

“We don’t see this as a transactional event,” he said. “We see this as a longitudinal event to follow somebody throughout their career.”

Business Model: Layered Services and Ongoing Access

MDEnvoy charges for its services in two ways. Doctors can pay for individual engagements, such as a contract review, compensation analysis or help preparing for a specific negotiation. Each is priced based on the scope of work involved.

The second option is a membership that gives doctors an assigned adviser who stays with them through multiple career stages, handling contract negotiations, financial decisions and professional development as they arise. Suk described the arrangement as a “365, 24/7” relationship built for the long haul.

The two-tier structure gives MDEnvoy a way to build a recurring revenue base while keeping the door open for doctors who aren’t ready to commit to a full membership. A physician who starts with a single contract review can grow into a longer-term client as their needs become more complex.

MDEnvoy also brings in outside specialists where needed. The firm screens and selects partners in wealth management and other advisory areas, connecting doctors to providers that fit their goals. Rather than trying to do everything in-house, MDEnvoy positions itself as the central coordinator, ensuring the different parts of a doctor’s professional life are working in the same direction.

Agentic AI and the Judgment Gap

AI plays a supporting role in the model, scanning contracts, compensation data and employment terms to surface patterns that a human advisor might miss. Suk said AI is a tool for analysis, not decision-making, helping advisers spot opportunities and flag risks but stopping short of replacing the human judgment that ultimately drives each recommendation.

“What AI is really good for is recognizing patterns and being a super specialist in a certain area,” he said. “What it’s really terrible at is taking that specialty knowledge… and seeing the human being.”

That combination of machine-scale analysis and human accountability is what MDEnvoy sees as its edge, reflecting a broader push in professional services to use AI where it excels while keeping people in charge of the decisions that really matter, he said.

Retention and Alignment

MDEnvoy also frames its value in terms that health systems can get behind. When doctors understand their contracts and feel supported in their careers, they tend to stay longer, and physician turnover is expensive. The argument is that better representation at the front end creates stability on both sides of the employment relationship.

“This isn’t just about getting doctors more money… it’s about long-term retention,” Suk said, emphasizing the importance of transparency and alignment.

Webster asked whether health system executives should “be worried or welcoming” about a model that shifts more negotiating power to physicians. Suk said hospitals should welcome it because a more transparent system benefits everyone.

A System Reworked One Contract at a Time

MDEnvoy is building its business one doctor at a time, with each engagement designed to close the gap between what a physician expects from a job and what they actually get. The firm tracks client outcomes and satisfaction as its primary measures of progress.

The bigger goal is systemic change. Over time, MDEnvoy wants to reshape how physicians and health systems negotiate and relate to each other, introducing a more structured approach to career management across the profession.

Suk pointed to that longer horizon in assessing the firm’s progress.

“MDEnvoy was not created ultimately to become the main business driver for finances,” he said. “It was really designed largely on mission to help shape the way physicians interact with the marketplace today and how we slowly move a healthcare system away from a pure transactional arrangement between physicians and employers to something more closely related to partnership.”

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