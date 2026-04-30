Mastercard Sees Agentic Commerce Growth Despite Travel Headwinds

Highlights
Mastercard is positioning Agent Pay and virtual cards as the architecture for AI-driven commerce.
Consumer spending remains steady, but cross-border travel shows strain from geopolitical disruption.
Stablecoins and the planned BVNK acquisition signal a push to connect digital asset rails with card networks.
Mastercard’s latest quarter reads less like a report on payments volume and more like a blueprint for how commerce may be conducted when software begins to transact on behalf of people.