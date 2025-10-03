Stablecoins Surge This Week as Market Value Tops $300 Billion

Highlights
The stablecoin market surpassed $300 billion in value, a new all-time high, as it grows at a pace twice the broader crypto market.
Visa, Brex, Circle, Deutsche Börse and others unveiled initiatives to integrate stablecoins into cross-border payment rails, corporate treasuries and capital market infrastructure, underscoring the ecosystem’s evolution toward real-world financial utility.
Policy developments in the U.S., EU and U.K. highlighted a tension between stablecoins’ proven on-chain liquidity role and their off-chain adoption needs.
The stablecoin market topped $300 billion in value this week, a new all-time high. It has grown 42% this year, double the 21% growth of the overall cryptocurrency market.