FIS Eyes Tokenized Deposits and Stablecoins to Move Money Faster

Highlights
FIS has partnered with Circle to add USDC support to its Money Movement Hub, treating stablecoins as another real-time payment rail alongside the RTP® Network, the FedNow® Service and ACH, with full compliance, custody and wallet management handled by Circle.
While stablecoins offer speed, programmability and cross-border potential, banks weigh risks around compliance, cost and integration with legacy treasury systems.
FIS is exploring tokenized deposits with banks and industry groups, viewing them as the next major payments innovation, but emphasizes that adoption will depend on reducing risk, ensuring interoperability and aligning with existing financial relationships.
When the payments industry talks about the “future of money,” the conversation often revolves around abstract visions spanning decentralized finance, tokenized assets and frictionless global transfers.
