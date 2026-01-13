JPMorgan’s Dimon Bets on Tech and AI as Apple Card Buildout Begins

Highlights
JPMorgan is intentionally raising spending in 2026, with technology, AI and payments infrastructure central to its competitive strategy.
The Apple Card transition is a two-year technology integration that requires rebuilding Apple’s purpose-built stack inside JPMorgan’s systems.
Management said consumer spending remains resilient despite weak sentiment, even as regulatory risks around credit cards intensify.
JPMorgan Chase’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results, released before the market opened Tuesday (Jan. 13), reflect a bank preparing to spend more through 2026, with technology, artificial intelligence and payments infrastructure absorbing a growing share of investment.