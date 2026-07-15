After 20 Years of ERP Consolidation, M&A Still Moves Faster Than Integration

Highlights
Persistent ERP fragmentation is shifting finance architecture from system consolidation to control across systems, elevating treasury, AP automation and CFO platforms into the practical integration layer for acquisitive companies.
Supplier identity, payment governance and cash visibility are becoming strategic infrastructure because they let companies standardize financial behavior before completing—or even attempting—full ERP migration.
The competitive advantage in finance software will come less from standalone AI or payment execution than from normalized data, broad connectivity and the ability to bring each new acquisition under financial control quickly.
The 21st century business corporation is frequently referred to as a single thing. Its executives speak in the singular: one company, one strategy, one balance sheet. Its annual report gathers thousands of employees, hundreds of bank accounts and perhaps dozens of legal entities into a coherent financial portrait.