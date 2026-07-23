Google Cloud Rides Enterprise AI Demand to 82% Growth

Highlights
Google Cloud revenue rose 82% as companies increased spending on AI infrastructure, Gemini models and production applications.
Gemini is expanding through Cloud, Search, advertising and commerce, giving Google multiple ways to convert rising usage into revenue.
Alphabet raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to as much as $205 billion as customer demand continues to outpace available computing capacity.
Alphabet’s second-quarter earnings announcement on Wednesday (July 22) provided a clearer answer to one of the central questions surrounding generative AI: Are businesses moving quickly enough from testing the technology to paying for it at scale?