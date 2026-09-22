The Fed’s New SVB Report Exposes the Old-Fashioned Bank Risk Behind Digital Assets

Highlights
The Fed review of SVB’s failure points back to concentration, interest-rate exposure and liquidity weaknesses rather than Twitter-fueled panic.
The government didn’t bail out USDC — but its SVB rescue protected $3.3 billion backing it.
For CFOs, the real stablecoin diligence is beneath the token: where reserves sit, who holds them and what happens if that institution fails.
The government never guaranteed the USDC stablecoin’s value. But when regulators protected Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) uninsured depositors, they rescued $3.3 billion backing the stablecoin anyway.