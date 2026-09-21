Affirm Bets on Where Borrowers Are Headed
Watch more: Monday Conversation With Affirm’s Libor Michalek
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Libor Michalek is president of Affirm, a financial technology company and a point-of-sale lender offering flexible payment plans to consumers.