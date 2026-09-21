AI Agents Take the Controls in Supply Chains

Highlights
A vessel transiting the Red Sea detects a security risk and reroutes itself around the Cape of Good Hope, reallocates stock and renegotiates delivery commitments with customers, all within minutes and without a human in the loop.
Procurement stands to benefit from agentic AI more than almost any other business function, but the barriers holding most companies back are organizational, not technological.
By 2029, 45% of G2000 companies are projected to adopt agentic AI-driven supply chain orchestration, but none of it works without clean, governed data underneath it.
Global supply chains have always been the operating system of the modern economy. They determine how food reaches supermarkets, how medicines arrive at hospitals, how factories receive components. They are also the place where economic fragility is most visible, as five years of shocks from pandemic to Red Sea disruptions to geopolitical fragmentation have made clear.