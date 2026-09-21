5 Crypto Launches That Bet on Clarity but Are Still Going

Highlights
Crypto’s regulatory bet failed. Its product roadmap didn’t. Coinbase, Circle, Visa, community banks and others are all pushing ahead by fitting blockchain products into regulatory lanes that already exist rather than waiting for one comprehensive rulebook.
Crypto is disappearing into financial infrastructure. The bigger opportunity may not be getting consumers into crypto wallets, but putting stablecoins, tokenization and on-chain liquidity behind banks, payment networks and treasury systems.
The regulatory risk is shifting from prohibition to fragmentation. The question is becoming less “Will Washington allow crypto?” and more “Which regulator governs each piece?” — potentially leaving Congress to formalize a market that companies and agencies have already built.
The cryptocurrency industry spent years citing U.S. regulatory clarity as the prerequisite for its next phase of growth. This past week showed the industry may have had the sequence backward.