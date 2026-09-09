Visa’s Stablecoin Strategy Turns Settlement Data Into Working Capital Infrastructure

Highlights
Visa is testing whether settlement data can become an underwriting input, not just a reporting output. Verified payment obligations could help lenders price risk more precisely and reduce the need for excess collateral or prefunding.
Stablecoins matter because they can make credit as continuous as payments. Financing, collateral and repayment could increasingly adjust in real time around actual transaction flows instead of relying on static credit facilities.
The strategic prize for payment networks may be the working capital layer around the transaction. As payment rails become faster and more interchangeable, the advantage shifts toward whoever can attach credit, liquidity and treasury services directly to the payment event.
The payments industry has traditionally talked about transaction data as something companies can analyze after money moves. But card networks are now beginning to test using payment data to determine how much money can move next.