Two Years Ago vs Today: Crypto Partnerships Become Infrastructure Deals

Highlights
Circle is taking a former design partner in-house, suggesting that strategically important connections between stablecoins and traditional finance may increasingly be owned rather than rented.
The competitive advantage is moving beyond the token. USDC already moves globally; Tazapay adds the regulated banking relationships and local payout infrastructure needed to originate and terminate payments across more than 100 markets.
Settlement, liquidity, FX, compliance, tokenization and interoperability are becoming the problems institutional partnerships need to solve, shifting value toward whoever orchestrates digital and conventional money.
In 2024, announcements pairing banks, payment companies and established financial institutions with digital asset firms frequently centered on experimentation, access or validation. A traditional institution was testing blockchain. A payments company was adding crypto capabilities. A digital asset company was gaining the credibility or distribution that came with an incumbent partner.