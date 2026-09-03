Stablecoins This Week: Building the Market’s Visa and Mastercard Layer

Highlights
Stablecoins are starting to look like cards. As issuance proliferates, the bigger strategic prize may shift from creating the token to owning the network that routes, converts and settles value across fragmented ecosystems.
Interoperability could become the real moat. More bank-issued stablecoins, tokenized deposits and digital assets make the connective layer of liquidity, compliance, custody and routing more valuable.
The institutional debate has moved on. The question is no longer whether blockchain belongs in regulated finance, but which institutions control the interfaces through which tokenized money and assets move.
The stablecoin market, in an evolution that belies its own prefix, is entering a period of flux.