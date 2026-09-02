How the SEC Went From Crypto Enforcement to Building an On-Chain Wall Street

Highlights
The SEC is proposing moving blockchain from a tolerated experiment into Wall Street’s official operating infrastructure.
The real shift from 2024 to 2026 is from enforcement-led ambiguity to rulemaking around custody, trading, ownership and transfers.
The next tokenization battleground is not issuance — it is control of the authoritative ledger that says who owns what.
Two years ago, Wall Street had to infer where blockchain fit inside securities law from enforcement actions. In 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is writing the operating instructions.