Banks Put Transaction Data to Work in Commerce Media

Highlights
Commerce media extends the retail media model beyond an individual retailer’s stores, sites and customer relationships.
Citi, JPMorgan Chase and Mastercard are building media businesses from different positions in payments.
PYMNTS Intelligence finds consumers miss many available offers while merchants and issuers want better ways to connect promotions with checkout.
A retailer can see what customers buy from that firm’s online and offline channels. A bank with a large card portfolio can see spending across a much wider range of merchants. Payments networks and technology providers have other views of transactions and checkout.