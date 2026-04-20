Retail Media Grows but Hard-to-Use Offers Hold It Back

Highlights
Retail media’s growth is being driven by transaction-level data that ties advertising directly to purchases across retailers, platforms and banks.
Nearly half of retail shoppers do not see offers at all, exposing a structural failure in retail media execution.
Without seamless, automatic redemption, even well-targeted offers fail to influence what consumers actually buy.
Retail media networks are expanding across retailers, marketplaces and financial institutions, as advertising tied to actual purchases can prove more successful than advertising tied to stimulating the intent to buy.