Three Charts Show Who Wants a Federal Bank Charter and Why

Highlights
Bank charters are becoming an ownership strategy. Crypto firms want custody, reserves and settlement; FinTechs want deposits, lending and the balance sheet.
Stablecoins are turning into banking infrastructure. Applicants want to own issuance, reserves, custody and conversion rather than outsource them.
The real milestone is final approval. Conditional approval starts the process; final approval turns charter strategy into operating capacity.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s charter-granting activity doesn’t just show that a new rash of financial services firms are successfully becoming banks or bank-like institutions. The applications, viewed collectively, also show what the 21st century financial sector thinks a bank charter should permit them to do.