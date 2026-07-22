Kraken Cracked the Fed’s Vault. It Still Can’t Spend

Highlights
Kraken won historic access to the Federal Reserve, but not yet a usable payment rail. Its limited-purpose account remains offline, leaving regulatory approval well ahead of operational reality.
The real regulatory gate may be implementation. Technical certification, compliance controls, transaction limits and phased service approvals will determine whether access carries any commercial value.
Kraken is now testing whether a Fed account can replace its partner banks or merely supplement them. The breakthrough matters, but its impact depends on which money flows the Fed ultimately allows.
In March, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City approved a limited-purpose account for Payward Financial, which operates as Kraken Financial. The decision was historic:. Kraken, a Wyoming-chartered special purpose depository institution, became the first crypto-focused Tier 3 applicant to break through a Federal Reserve account-access system that had proved effectively impenetrable for institutions without federal deposit insurance or conventional federal prudential supervision.