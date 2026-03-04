What Happens Now That Crypto Has Plugged Into the Fed’s Payments System?

Highlights
Kraken Financial, a Wyoming-chartered crypto bank, received a Federal Reserve master account, allowing it to directly access core U.S. payment systems like Fedwire without intermediary banks.
The move follows other milestones, such as the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs and major banks launching crypto custody and blockchain services, bringing digital assets closer to the center of regulated finance.
While direct Fed access could enable faster fiat-crypto settlement and deeper integration with traditional finance, it may also introduce systemic risks into the banking system.
The financial system in the United States can be separated into two periods.