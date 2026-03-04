Kraken First Digital Asset Bank to Gain Fed Payment Rail Access

Kraken says its digital asset bank has been granted a Federal Reserve master account.

This approval, announced by the crypto exchange Wednesday (March 4), means that Kraken Financial is the first bank of its kind given access to the Fed’s payment system, letting it connect to core U.S. payment rails such as Fedwire without having to through intermediary banks.

“This milestone marks the convergence of crypto infrastructure and sovereign financial rails,” Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken and parent company Payward, said in a news release.

“With a Federal Reserve master account, we can operate not as a peripheral participant in the U.S. banking system, but as a directly connected financial institution.”

Sethi said the approval gives Kraken the ability “directly on Fedwire, reduce dependency on correspondent banks, and integrate regulated fiat liquidity directly into digital asset markets.”

According to the release, the approval follows years of “sustained regulatory engagement” and work with supervisors in the U.S. government and Wyoming, where Kraken Financial is chartered.

“Over time, this architecture could enable atomic settlement between fiat and crypto, institutional-grade cash management integrated with digital asset custody, and programmable financial products built within a fully regulated framework,” Sethi said. “This is what it looks like when crypto infrastructure matures into core financial infrastructure.”

Kraken says the connection will allow for faster and more efficient fiat movement for institutional clients, while lessening complexity, cost and operational dependencies.

Kraken Financial will begin with a phased rollout, at first focused on institutional client activity at Kraken, with capabilities woven into Payward’s broader infrastructure as time goes on and in close consultation with regulators.

Writing about the role of regulation in the crypto industry earlier this year, PYMNTS noted that the sector’s growth depended in part on regulatory ambiguity, allowing users to experiment without many of the guardrails found in traditional finance.

“This environment produced extraordinary innovation, but also spectacular failures, from exchange collapses and stablecoin de-peggings to frauds that cost retail users billions of dollars,” PYMNTS wrote. “For crypto firms, the operational implications of the growing compliance-first pivot are significant. Compliance teams must scale. Data systems must mature. Jurisdictional differences must be navigated with care.”

For smaller players, the cost of doing business will increase, but so too will entry barriers, which may also keep out “fly-by-night operators” that have long tarnished the industry’s reputation, PYMNTS added.

And this recalibration is especially important when considered alongside the enforcement statistics that marked 2025, in which regulators such as the SEC brought in record levels of penalties and restitution.