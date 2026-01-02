New Reporting Rules End Crypto’s Tax Secrecy Era
Tax authorities are closing in on crypto tax evasion, and the net is widening beyond national borders. Beginning Jan. 1 in the U.K. and more than 40 other countries, exchanges must start collecting and reporting detailed trading records for local customers. This data can expose undeclared gains and, in some cases, help investigators trace suspicious flows. The change matters for the payments and FinTech ecosystem that connects bank accounts and cards to crypto platforms.